Early voting: Collin College Board of Trustees

In early balloting compiled by Collin County Elections for the Saturday, May 3, 2025, general election
for Place 4 on the Collin College Board of Trustees, Staci L. Weaver led Tamara Thomas with 25,973 votes, or 60.37%, to 17,049 votes, or 39.63%.
Place 5 Trustee Raj Menon was unopposed and received 30,765 early votes, Collin County Elections said.
Justin Adcock, who was unopposed for Place 6, received 31,117 votes.
Results are not final until canvassed by the Collin College Board of Trustees.
Unofficial final totals: Collin College Board of Trustees
With 59 of 59 vote centers reporting at midnight from the Saturday, May 3, 2025, general election, Collin County Elections said Staci L. Weaver had 37,166 votes, or 58.20%, for Place 4 on the Collin College Board of Trustees. Tamara Thomas had 26,694 votes, or...
0 Comments