Early voting: Collin College Board of Trustees

In early balloting compiled by Collin County Elections for the Saturday, May 3, 2025, general election

for Place 4 on the Collin College Board of Trustees, Staci L. Weaver led Tamara Thomas with 25,973 votes, or 60.37%, to 17,049 votes, or 39.63%.

Place 5 Trustee Raj Menon was unopposed and received 30,765 early votes, Collin County Elections said.

Justin Adcock, who was unopposed for Place 6, received 31,117 votes.

Results are not final until canvassed by the Collin College Board of Trustees.

