Council denies development plat

In an unusual display of disapproval to a developer, councilmembers unanimously refused to issue a final plat for Phase 3 of the Morning Ridge subdivision.

Forestar Group of Plano had requested permission to sell 75 single-family lots on 15 acres east of County Road 447 across from Harper Elementary School.

The project had begun prior to the moratorium on new residential construction and Craig Fisher, director of development services, said the city’s engineer had approved the final plat.

But Councilmember Cristina Todd pulled the item from the consent agenda for council’s regular meeting Monday, May 12, saying she had personally inspected a retaining wall approved by the developer’s engineer.

“Sir, with all due respect, you have water going under a retaining wall, and I can put my hand inside the wall,” Todd told the developer. “I strongly encourage you to go out there in person and look at those walls. Touch the walls. They’re falling apart. They’re cracked top to bottom.”

Britain Seright, director of entitlements for Forestar Group, said council could grant conditional approval, allowing the developer time to correct any problems before the city issued building permits.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]