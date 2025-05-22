Princeton tops nation in percentage growth

Traffic on Hwy 380 traffic is a visible—and often frustrating— sign of Princeton’s growth.

Princeton has moved from third in the nation for percentage population growth to No. 1, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2024 data released Thursday, May 15.

The Census Bureau said Princeton had a 30.6% growth rate, up from last year’s 22.3%.

Princeton increased its population by nearly one-third in just one year and has more than doubled it since 2020, from roughly 17,000 to 37,000 as of July 2024, the Census Bureau said.

Meanwhile, local officials estimate the city’s current population at more than 40,000 people.

“All I can say is we must be doing something right for people to choose Princeton to become their hometown,” Mayor pro tem Steve Deffibaugh said. “Along with this rapid growth comes challenges [and] transportation probably rates as the top issue. Great things will be happening in Princeton over the next couple years and when U.S. Highway 380 is expanded, we will see the growth to continue.”

