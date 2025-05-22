Rural firefighting service to be discontinued

Starting in October, Princeton residents who live outside the city limits will no longer receive firefighting service from the Princeton Fire Department.

Starting in October, Princeton residents who live outside the city limits will no longer receive firefighting service from the Princeton Fire Department. But several options may be available.

The city has formally notified Collin County that it will end the agreement that has provided such service since 2013.

The program began with 22 cities, but Melissa dropped out last year and the cities of McKinney, Farmersville and Wylie have also filed notice of termination.

“For years, Princeton has been providing firefighting and emergency services to areas outside our city limits, including the ETJ (extraterritorial jurisdiction), without being properly compensated,” Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. said. “At this time, this agreement will cost the city nearly $1 million per year, money that could go directly into strengthening our own services.”

City Manager Mike Mashburn agreed.

“Princeton is experiencing rapid growth, and our emergency services must remain responsive and well-resourced for our community,” Mashburn said Monday, May 19, as the city announced the termination.

