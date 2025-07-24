Jeff Leach launches re-election campaign for Texas House seat

State Rep. Jeff Leach announced Thursday that he is running for re-election to the Texas House of Representatives, seeking to continue representing House District 67 in Collin County.

A Republican and lifelong resident of the area, Leach said his campaign will continue to focus on issues such as property taxes, education, child protection and public safety. He has held the seat since 2013.

“Representing the people of House District 67 in the Texas House is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Leach said in a campaign statement. “But we’re not done yet — and I’m running for re-election to keep building on that momentum.”

As part of his re-election launch, Leach announced endorsements from former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott.

During the most recent legislative session, Leach backed several bills that received significant attention from Republican leaders. Among them was legislation that raised the homestead exemption for property taxes, which supporters described as the largest such tax cut in state history. He also supported House Bill 2, a school funding measure that included money for teacher pay raises, school safety and other education initiatives.

Leach also authored House Bill 6, known as the Teachers’ Bill of Rights, and supported legislation aimed at giving parents more access to and oversight of instructional materials in public schools.

He was involved in passing bills related to child safety, including measures focused on online protections and vaping products. He also backed legislation on healthcare coverage, including protections for organ transplant recipients and support for those seeking to detransition from gender-related medical treatments.

In addition, Leach helped secure funding for mental health and recovery programs for veterans and first responders, including research support for the University of Texas at Dallas.

A graduate of Baylor University and the SMU Dedman School of Law, Leach works as an attorney with the Texas law firm Gray Reed. He serves on the board of trustees for Houston Christian University and volunteers with several local nonprofits. He and his wife, Becky, live in Allen with their three children. They are active members of Cottonwood Creek Church.

Leach is seeking another term in the Texas House as Republicans continue to prioritize issues like school choice, parental rights and tax relief heading into the next legislative session.

