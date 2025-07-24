Jeff Leach launches re-election campaign for Texas House seat

Subscribe
State Rep. Jeff Leach announced Thursday that he is running for re-election to the Texas House of Representatives, seeking to continue representing House District 67 in Collin County.

A Republican and lifelong resident of the area, Leach said his campaign will continue to focus on issues such as property taxes, education, child protection and public safety. He has held the seat since 2013.

“Representing the people of House District 67 in the Texas House is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Leach said in a campaign statement. “But we’re not done yet — and I’m running for re-election to keep building on that momentum.”

As part of his re-election launch, Leach announced endorsements from former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott.

During the most recent legislative session, Leach backed several bills that received significant attention from Republican leaders. Among them was legislation that raised the homestead exemption for property taxes, which supporters described as the largest such tax cut in state history. He also supported House Bill 2, a school funding measure that included money for teacher pay raises, school safety and other education initiatives.

Leach also authored House Bill 6, known as the Teachers’ Bill of Rights, and supported legislation aimed at giving parents more access to and oversight of instructional materials in public schools.

He was involved in passing bills related to child safety, including measures focused on online protections and vaping products. He also backed legislation on healthcare coverage, including protections for organ transplant recipients and support for those seeking to detransition from gender-related medical treatments.

In addition, Leach helped secure funding for mental health and recovery programs for veterans and first responders, including research support for the University of Texas at Dallas.

A graduate of Baylor University and the SMU Dedman School of Law, Leach works as an attorney with the Texas law firm Gray Reed. He serves on the board of trustees for Houston Christian University and volunteers with several local nonprofits. He and his wife, Becky, live in Allen with their three children. They are active members of Cottonwood Creek Church.

Leach is seeking another term in the Texas House as Republicans continue to prioritize issues like school choice, parental rights and tax relief heading into the next legislative session.

Related News

Filing open for school board election

Filing open for school board election

Jul 29, 2025 |

Two seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees are on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.Filing for candidates began July 19 and will end Monday, Aug. 18.As of Tuesday morning, July 29, no candidates had filed for the election, said Amy Ivy,...

read more
Rural voters to decide on fire service

Rural voters to decide on fire service

Jul 29, 2025 |

Collin County residents who don’t live in cities will be asked whether the county should create an emergency services district (ESD) to provide fire protection, financed by taxes on their property.Following a Monday, July 28, hearing in McKinney, Collin County...

read more
Princeton bonds and CO’s rated AA+

Princeton bonds and CO’s rated AA+

Jul 25, 2025 |

Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘AA+’ rating to the city of Princeton’s upcoming $54.6 million general obligation (GO) bonds and $24.6 million in combination tax and surplus revenue certificates of obligation (COs), both Series 2025. The bonds are scheduled for...

read more
TEA to release 2024 school accountability ratings

TEA to release 2024 school accountability ratings

Jul 24, 2025 | ,

The 15th Texas Court of Appeals (COA) has thrown out injunctions that had blocked the Texas Education Agency from releasing school accountability ratings for the 2023-24 school year. The TEA is expected to release the ratings Aug. 15. “It is time for local courts to...

read more
PISD adopts cell phone ban for all students

PISD adopts cell phone ban for all students

Jul 24, 2025 | ,

Use it — and lose it. That’s the new cell phone and communication device policy the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees has adopted in compliance with House Bill 1481, signed in June by the governor.  The school board also decided at its Monday, July 21, meeting not...

read more
Water restrictions for Culleoka customers

Water restrictions for Culleoka customers

Jul 21, 2025 |

Culleoka Water Supply Corporation (CWSC) has implemented water conservation restrictions for all residential customers. Effective Monday, July 21, all non-essential watering is prohibited, including washing down outdoor hard surfaces, buildings and structures, dust...

read more
Groundbreaking for McKinney National Airport expansion

Groundbreaking for McKinney National Airport expansion

Jul 18, 2025 |

The City of McKinney has broken ground on a $72 million expansion of McKinney National Airport that would allow commercial passenger service to begin next year.Federal, state and local officials gathered Friday, July 18, for the ceremony on the east side of the...

read more
PISD expects significant growth in next decade

PISD expects significant growth in next decade

Jul 17, 2025 | ,

Princeton Independent School District Superintendent Donald McIntyre speaks to chamber members at the Wednesday, July 16, Lunch and Learn. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald Princeton Independent School District Superintendent Donald McIntyre sees the school district’s...

read more
