Davidson earns 1st win as Princeton tennis coach, leads Panthers past Denison

Naveah Troupe returns a backhand shot during a match against Anna. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman

It didn’t take long for Sharon Davidson to earn her first win as Princeton tennis head coach.

The Panthers traveled north to Denison to compete in a dual against the Yellow Jackets on Aug. 1.

It was all Princeton, which cruised to a 15-5 victory over Denison in the season opener for the Panthers. Princeton won all nine matches in the boys’ division and won six of the 11 matches that were played in the girls’ division.

Carter Rogers didn’t lose a set in winning 4-0, 4-0 at the No. 2 boys’ singles line and teamed with Suhaan Mohammed to earn a 4-1, 4-0 victory at the No. 1 boys’ doubles line. Mohammed also went 2-0 versus the Yellow Jackets, having earned a 4-2, 4-1 victory in No. 1 boys’ singles.

Sean Ware cruised to a 4-0, 4-0 win at No. 5 boys’ singles. Lakshmi Muppana started fast before outlasting his opponent at No. 3 boys’ singles by a final score of 4-2, 4-3 (2) and teamed with Salomon Rivas at No. 2 boys’ doubles, where they earned a dominant 4-0, 4-1 victory. Rivas had a battle on his hands in his singles match, but he dug deep to notch an impressive 7-6 (6) victory at the No. 4 line. Connor Foster posted a 4-3 (1), 4-2 win at the No. 6 line. Aayush Chauhan and Royz Meza finished strong to earn a 4-3 (0), 4-0 sweep at No. 3 boys’ doubles.

On the girls’ side, Princeton got wins from its Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 6 singles’ lines and their top two doubles teams. Zafina Khan started fast before earning a 4-0, 4-2 victory in No. 1 girls singles. Allison Reyes doubled up her opponent by identical 4-2 scores at the No. 2 line. One of the day’s most exciting matches came at the No. 4 line, where Princeton’s Naveah Troupe emerged with a hard-fought 4-3 (2), 4-3 (6) victory. Alyssa Parker earned a 6-4 victory at the No. 6 line.

In girls’ doubles, Khan and Reyes teamed up to earn a 4-2, 4-2 win at the No. 1 line, while the duo of Kayla Frimpong and Sophia Gaylan picked up a 4-1, 4-2 victory at the No. 2 line.

Later that day, Princeton battled Sherman, but the Panthers came up short in a 17-6 loss to the Bearcats.

Rogers went 2-0 against Sherman, earning a hard-fought 7-6 (6) win at No. 2 boys’ singles and notched a 6-3 win at No. 1 boys’ doubles with Muppana.

Mohammed improved to 2-0 on the season in boys’ singles following a 6-4 triumph at the No. 1 line.

Princeton’s duo of Rivas and Ware dominated in a 6-0 win at No. 2 boys’ doubles.

On the girls’ side, Reyes earned a 6-3 win at the No. 2 singles line, while Frimpong won by that same score at the No. 3 line.

Princeton hosted Anna on Aug. 4 for its home opener, but the Panthers lost to the Coyotes by a 16-3 final.

Rivas earned a point for Princeton with his victory in boys’ singles. Reyes helped to lead the Panthers to a win in girls’ doubles.

Princeton traveled to McKinney North last Thursday for a dual with the Bulldogs but came up on the short end of a 13-6 loss.

Princeton began District 6-6A play on Tuesday against Plano East. The Panthers are scheduled to return to the court Aug. 19 for a home match against district rival Plano.