Princeton looks to take advantage of early start to fall practice

Gabe Pattin looks at the sideline as a play is being called. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By David Wolman

While many high school football teams in Class 6A had to wait until Aug. 11 to begin fall practice, Princeton took to the field seven days prior – taking advantage of a rule by the University Interscholastic League (UIL) that allows 5A and 6A schools without spring training to begin practice on Aug. 4.

The first day of conditioning was held Aug. 4 but the Panthers weren’t allowed to strap on the shoulder pads until Aug. 9, the first day of full contact. Because Princeton didn’t hold spring practice, the Panthers will be allowed to play in two scrimmages. Princeton will kick off the scrimmage portion of its season tonight against Carrollton Creekview. The game will be played at Princeton’s auxiliary stadium because of construction still ongoing at Jackie Hendricks Stadium. The Panthers will play at Frisco Lebanon Trail on Aug. 21 before kicking off the regular season Aug. 29 at home vs. West Mesquite.

Princeton’s home opener against West Mesquite is a rematch from a thriller from last season, a game that the Wranglers won 37-35.

“It’s going to be a great first game,” said Ervin Chandler, Princeton head coach. “We lost to them by two points last year. It was kind of a gut punch, but I think that it’s going to be a fun game. It’s going to be a good test for us.”

West Mesquite enjoyed one of the biggest turnarounds in the Dallas area last season, improving from 3-7 in 2023 to 11-1 in 2024.

Princeton won just two games, but its record wasn’t indicative of how competitive the team was. The Panthers led in seven of the 10 games that they played. Princeton is hopeful to close out more games as it enters its second season competing in Class 6A.

One reason that the Panthers believe that they can turn things around is their defense.

Princeton has worked hard to get in sync with first-year defensive coordinator Alex Guerra.

Earlier this year, the Panthers hired Guerra, previously the head coach at Edgewood, to lead a unit that surrendered an average of 52.1 points per game last season.

“It’s going to be better,” Chandler said. “Our new defensive coordinator, Alex Guerra, has come in and done a great job. He brings a lot of energy.”

Chandler feels confident in the ability of Princeton’s front seven to make stops, but there are concerns about the secondary. Senior Jordan Mosley is the only returning starter in the back end of the defense, and with Chandler wanting to use Mosley for more plays on offense, the Princeton coach is counting on juniors Aiden Rutledge, Brenin Painter and Bishop Carroll to step up and be playmakers in the secondary.

Another position battle to watch will be on the offensive line.

Princeton returns two starters, seniors Javian Smith and Lane Martin, and there is an open competition for the other three starting spots.

Perhaps the most positive aspect that Chandler took away from summer workouts was the leadership of Princeton’s senior class.

“They’re here every day,” he said. “We have to run them out of the weight room. We have to run them out of the indoor facility. They just want to be here so much. They did a great job of leading the group the week that us coaches weren’t allowed to be here.”