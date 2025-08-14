Wylie Community Band keeps the beat

Each March, the Wylie Community Band takes the stage at Meyerson Symphony Center to perform their own concert, continuing a local tradition alongside separate performances by Wylie ISD school bands at the same venue.

Now in its ninth year, the Wylie Community Band continues to strike a chord — bringing together generations of musicians, lifting up young performers, and creating moments of connection through music.

Founded by longtime music educator Ross Grant, who had experience leading other community bands in the Metroplex, the “Official Band of Wylie” is part of a thriving adult recreational instrumental music scene, supported by the Dallas Wind Symphony and local colleges.

“Almost every town in the DFW has a community band, and it’s kind of like an emblematic thing,” Grant said. “It is probably the biggest hub of adult recreational instrumental music in the United States.”

With about 100 members on its roster and 70 performing regularly, the band performs on Sunday afternoons five to six times a year at venues ranging from school auditoriums to the prestigious Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

“I’m very biased, but I really do think it’s a real special thing in the community,” Grant said. “Wylie is not Plano. Wylie is not Richardson. It’s not McKinney or Allen in terms of the whole media and Chamber of Commerce type scene, but our band really is comparable to the bands in all those high-falutin’ towns.”

Grant and his wife, Liz, have a combined 65 years of teaching experience, including three years co-directing bands at Community High School. He spent 40 years directing high school bands in DeSoto, Azle, Irving and elsewhere, and trained future educators at TCU. Liz now plays clarinet for the Wylie Community Band.

Together, they’ve helped make music a lifelong pursuit — not just for themselves, but for musicians in Wylie and beyond.

“The school district has been incredibly supportive,” said Grant, who initially partnered with former Wylie High Creative Arts and Band Director Mike Lipe.

“He provided the contacts and knew a lot of band parents and people who he could invite to come play. And suddenly we had a group,” Grant said. “We gave a concert in May, and then he took a job in San Antonio.”

One of those contacts was French horn player Brian Swanson, a Wylie native and father of five who joined the band in 2016 after hearing from his former band director.

“The chance to reunite with Mr. Lipe to make music was very exciting,” Swanson said.

Aside from Lipe, Grant credits Glenn Lambert, Todd Dixon and Greg Hayes — all former band directors — with helping establish and sustain the band.

The district provides rehearsal space, percussion equipment, and stands at no cost.

“This strong partnership has allowed the community band to grow, use high-quality facilities, and maintain close ties with local music educators and students,” Grant said.

The band operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with no annual dues, no attendance requirements, minimal fundraising and a 20-member board.

Where music, family meet

Grant’s easygoing approach has created an inviting environment for players of all levels — from high-level musicians to recreational players. He spreads parts around so different musicians can play featured sections and keep the experience fun for adults who “don’t want to feel like they’re back in a high school band.”

The band typically holds five to six rehearsals before each concert, then takes about three weeks off. Their concerts run about an hour and feature 9–10 pieces, each about three to four minutes in length.

“I really strive for a balance of the two,” Grant said, adding, “I really love the fact that the really top players seem to go along with and nurture the other guys.”

That balance is what drew trombonist Ken Duggar, a Richardson resident, to the group after its second performance in 2016. Now 81, the longtime musician serves as the band’s secretary and treasurer — and is its most senior member.

“Some retired men play golf — I play trombone,” he said. “Music has always been a significant part of my life.”

The band’s intergenerational nature has created even more meaningful connections. And while Grant never had to bring in student musicians like his other community bands, he said a few members — including WCB board president Swanson — now share the stage with their children.

“My most cherished memories have been sharing that stage with four of my sons during concert day at the Meyerson,” Swanson said.

Tobi and Ross Cornell’s two sons also joined them in the band about two years ago.

“It’s so cool to be able to do this as a family,” Tobi said. “We all love music so much and it’s fun to be able to play together each week as a family and also practice together.”

While teaching in DeSoto, Grant launched the “DeSoto at the Meyerson” program, which gave students the opportunity to perform at Dallas’ premier concert hall. He brought the concept to other districts, including Community ISD — and ultimately, to Wylie.

Now one of the band’s most anticipated events, “Wylie in the Meyerson” is held each March in collaboration with Wylie ISD. The all-day event features performances by junior high and high school bands and choirs, as well as the fifth-grade all-city choir.

“All day long, bands, choirs and orchestras perform — and in the middle of it, the community band gets a concert too,” Grant said.

To help fill the 1,000-seat hall, Grant began inviting the fifth-grade choir to perform three songs alongside the community band.

“When you bring in 200 kids and their families, you fill the hall,” he said.

For Duggar, performing at the Meyerson — especially with students — is a highlight of the year.

“All of us feel it is an honor and privilege to help most music students in WISD experience the Meyerson — perhaps two or three times during their high school years,” he said.

Swanson echoed Duggar’s sentiment, thanking Grant and Wylie ISD for “giving these young musicians the chance of a lifetime to perform in a professional venue.”

In addition to the full ensemble, the WCB includes a jazz band, jazz combo and two brass quintets that play at senior centers and community events.

“These smaller groups provide additional performance opportunities for band members beyond the main community band concerts,” Grant said.

July’s concert, “Persuasion,” held at Wylie High School, featured a variety of musical selections from classical and jazz to pop and patriotic favorites. Future 2025 concerts include a movie-themed program in October and a holiday concert in December.

Grant noted that about 13 members either performed in the very first concert or joined during the band’s first year.

“Only four who played in that very first concert are still in the band,” he said. “It’s kind of amazing how many have been playing for five or six years. These are adults who have lives, right? And somehow this has become somewhat of a constant.”

The band’s structure may be relaxed, but its impact is anything but.

“It works really well and I enjoy it a lot,” Grant said. “And we do have a lot of great people who would love to help me out — if I would ever delegate things,” he joked.

Duggar credits the band’s casual structure — and its spirit of generosity — for making it feel like home.

“Since Ross prefers to keep the band at a very ‘volunteer’ level — few rules, no annual membership dues and no attendance requirements — we all seem to have an extra dose of giving of our time,” he said. “Particularly since my wife’s passing in 2023, the Wylie Community Band is my weekly family.”

Even after retiring and relocating to Lantana three years ago to be near their grandchildren, Ross and Liz continue to make the weekly hour-long drive back to Wylie — for rehearsals, concerts, and the band that feels like home.

“It’s a special thing,” Grant said. “We’re not the fanciest and we’re not the flashiest. But we are family.”

