Scenic views abound as you travel through the Canadian Rockies by rail.

Traveling used to be such a formal event. In the golden age of rail, gentlemen wore fresh-pressed suits and ladies tied silk scarves neatly under their chins as they bought tickets to faraway places. People chatted amiably on their journey, which was almost more of a social gathering than a way to get from point A to point B. The air was permeated by a sense of wonder as people slowed down to soak in their surroundings—something that seems rare today. Luckily, these old-fashioned vacations are still possible! For a trip that’s like stepping back in time, book a rail journey through the Canadian Rockies where you’ll be treated to stunning views, delicious food, and casual conversations with fellow travelers.

From roaring waterfalls to wildlife quietly hiding in the trees, the Canadian Rockies seem almost mystical in their natural beauty. This area spans from Alberta’s southwestern border into British Columbia and include several national parks, lakes, cliffs, and the scenic Icefields Parkway. Combined, the Canadian Rockies are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-see natural attraction, especially by train.

Canada’s transcontinental railway was built in 1881 by William Van Horne, and people have enjoyed the beautiful journey in the decades since. Although you can go by car or boat, exploring the Rockies from the comfort of a train offers a unique perspective—and an up-close view of bears, elk, moose, deer, bighorn sheep, and other animals living here. Not to mention, it gives you one-of-a-kind photo opportunities! What are you waiting for? Here’s everything you need to know about traveling the Rockies by rail.

Climb aboard the VIA Rail Canadian train for an unforgettable adventure from Toronto to Vancouver, with stops in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Jasper, and Kamloops (viarail.ca). It’s a four days and four nights trip, with perks including a skyline car with stunning views, private cabins for sleeping, and a local-inspired menu.

Your journey starts in Toronto, the capital of Ontario and a bustling metropolis with Broadway shows, the famous CN Tower, and amazing festivals like the floating arts and culture festival at Queen’s Quay East. Leave the city behind to see beautiful prairie lands, forests, lakes, and the Rockies as you make your way toward Vancouver.

If you are looking for a world-class, luxury experience, then book one of the Rocky Mountaineer trains departing Vancouver (rockymountaineer.com). These are daylight trains, meaning guests can admire the beautiful scenery while the sun’s out, then get off and sleep in a hotel each night. There is also a panoramic car, regional-inspired cuisine, personable hosts, and stunning mountain views.

The Rainforest to Gold Rush trip takes guests from Vancouver to Jasper, with stops in Whistler and Quesnel on the way. Vancouver (aka, the Hollywood of Canada) is home for its stunning Kitsilano Beach, rainforests, glittering architecture, Grouse Mountain, and the dizzying Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

After passing through the seaside village of Horseshoe Bay and the fjords of Howe Sound, you’ll stop in Whistler. On day two, the train will go along the Fraser River Valley, offering beautiful sights of the Fraser River, which is the longest river in British Columbia. The train stops in Quesnel, home of the gorgeous Historic Fraser River Foot Bridge and the stunning Pinnacles Provincial Park with its formation of Hoodoos.

On the last day, your train will make its way through the wilderness to Jasper National Park, the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies. There is jaw-dropping natural beauty in every direction, with picturesque snow-capped peaks and caribou, elk, and bears that tend to come out mostly in the fall and spring. When you arrive, you can hike among fields overflowing with red, pink, and yellow wildflowers, spot birds soaring overhead, and take pictures of the fabulous waterfalls you are bound to stumble across while in the Rockies. It’s pure bliss.

Another option is the First Passage to the West route, from Vancouver to Banff with a stop in Kamloops on the way. This journey takes you to Kicking Horse Pass at the Alberta-British Columbia border—the highest point on the Canadian Pacific Railway—through the famous Spiral Tunnels that were cut into the valley in 1909. Trains go through the tunnel then emerge at different elevations thanks to its distinct design.

Leave behind the coastal city of Vancouver and go on a scenic journey, passing the coast mountains and the rushing whitewater of Hell’s Gate to get to Kamloops. This is home to Riverside Park, McArthur Island Park, and Kamloops Rivers Trail, where families, runners, and cyclists stroll or exercise along the Thompson River.

You’ll head to Banff the next day, winding through the Shuswap region with pretty lake views. Make sure to look for Castle Mountain on your journey, which is an impressive rock formation that is similar to a medieval castle.

When you arrive in Banff, you’ll never want to leave. Elk and grizzly bears call Banff National Park home, and the park’s clear turquoise waters and majestic mountains draw millions of visitors in every year. Of course, the iconic Lake Louise is the main attraction, where you can canoe in the freezing aqua water while admiring the mountainous terrain stretching out before you. Grab a bite to eat in the iconic Fairmont Château Lake Louise, then walk along the trail for phenomenal water, mountains, and glacier views.

Looking for a more leisurely trip? Go on the 11-day Glacier National Park and the Canadian Rockies by Rail Amtrak Vacation (amtrakvacations.com). You’ll depart from Chicago and travel to Glacier National Park in Montana. After a few days at this beautiful landscape, filled with 130 lakes and two mountain ranges, you’ll get to travel on the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road and take a boat cruise in Two Medicine Valley.

Next on the itinerary is a quick stop in Seattle, then on to Vancouver, where you can go sightseeing to see Stanley Park, Granville Island, and the Vancouver Lookout with views of the city. From here, you’ll stop in Jasper and Banff, traveling on the iconic Icefields Parkway, one of the most scenic highways in the world. Mountain peaks and serene water views are everywhere you look. You can even walk on the Glacier Skywalk, with a glass-floored platform allowing unbelievable views over Sunwapta Valley.

Get out and experience the Columbia Icefields, where you can ride an Ice Explorer Adventure vehicle and stand on ice that’s thousands of years old on the Athabasca Glacier. This trip will also take you to Lake Louise and other sights in Banff National Park. Another highlight is seeing the impressive Takakkaw Falls in Yoho National Park, which has a drop of 833 feet.

Whether you want to go on a quick tour or a long, drawn-out journey of the Canadian Rockies, you will have a lovely time. These train trips can be as relaxing or as adventures as you are, with plenty of opportunities to try local food, score amazing pictures, and get up close and personal with natural beauty. It’s a vintage vacation with modern conveniences and timeless beauty of the Canadian Rockies. In other words, a dream getaway.

By Sydni Ellis, Special Contributor

