Trejo seeks to close out high school career with another state berth

Princeton senior Gabriella Trejo won first place in the Princeton Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 16. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Princeton senior Gabriella Trejo took up cross country in the seventh grade to stay in shape for her primary sport: soccer.

Trejo told herself she could quit if she didn’t like cross country, but she ended up enjoying it and excelling. Success came quickly — she placed fourth in the district meet in the seventh grade and second the next year.

What Trejo came to appreciate about cross country is how she can control her own success. Although she ran for Southard Middle School, and now Princeton High School, she doesn’t have to worry about relying on teammates to get the job done.

Once in high school, Trejo made the varsity team as a freshman and wasn’t intimidated by older runners. Despite having to compete in District 6-5A against perennial power Lovejoy her first two years, and later against 6A programs such as Allen, McKinney Boyd and Prosper, she has consistently found herself near the front of the pack.

Trejo was a state qualifier her freshman and sophomore seasons. As a junior, she bested her previous personal record (PR) by 45 seconds at the District 6-6A meet. Battling the tough course at Myers Park in McKinney, she persevered for seventh place with a time of 19:45, earning her a third straight trip to regionals.

