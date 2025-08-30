Princeton christens new stadium with statement win against West Mesquite

Princeton senior wide receiver Jordan Mosley makes a one-handed catch in the end zone for a touchdown during a 41-36 home win for the Panthers over West Mesquite from Jackie Hendricks Stadium on Friday. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Princeton christened newly-renovated Jackie Hendricks Stadium with a thrilling 41-36 win over West Mesquite on Friday.

The north side of the stadium had undergone a facelift with new stands and a new press box while the east side of the stadium had a new administration building constructed.

On the field, the Panthers (1-0) jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead before surviving a late rally by the Wranglers to earn their first win in a season opener since a 14-7 triumph over Frisco Lebanon Trail on Aug. 26, 2022.

Senior quarterback Marcus Flowers threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his passes. He was in sync with senior wide receiver Jordan Mosley, who finished with 213 receiving yards on 11 receptions with three touchdowns.

Princeton’s aerial attack was complimented with timely runs from senior running back Nick Rodriguez. Rodriguez finished with 63 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

The Panthers’ defense came up with one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Princeton will travel to Garland on Thursday for a non-district game against Naaman Forest (1-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Williams Stadium.

