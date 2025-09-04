Equestrian drill team celebrates 20 years

The Wranglers Equestrian Drill team performs 10-12 times per year, including some rodeos, along with competitions, the Fort Work Stock Show and more. The team is coached by April Evans, left, of Lucas. Courtesy photo

When the lights come up and the announcer’s voice echoes across the rodeo grounds, the crowd settles in for a night of thrills—bulls bucking, broncs twisting, cowboys hanging on for eight hopeful seconds. But before the dust flies, another kind of spectacle sets the tone: a group of riders moving in perfect unison, flags unfurled, horses thundering to music.

For years, the Wranglers equestrian drill team has opened shows with pageantry and precision, turning heads and winning hearts in Texas and beyond.

This month, the team will once again bring their talents to the 32nd annual Wylie Championship Rodeo, Sept. 12-13, where their polished maneuvers and bright smiles have become as much a tradition as the rodeo itself.

The Wranglers, based in Lucas, were formed 20 years ago to give riders a chance to blend horsemanship with teamwork and choreography. Under coach April Evans, who has led the program for the past 13 years, the team has grown to include a youth squad for beginners, an advanced flag team that competes and travels and a senior group of riders.

Evans never expected to be at the helm. With a background in sports and coaching—but not in riding—she agreed to step in temporarily when the team needed a leader.

“I really just thought I was stepping in for a few months until they could find somebody else,” she said. “But no one ever did.”

What she lacked in horse experience, Evans made up for with coaching instincts and a willingness to learn. She attended clinics, studied judging standards and watched YouTube drill team videos.

“A lot of it is self-taught, having an eye for formations and music, much like a high school drill team coordinates moves to music,” she said.

The results speak for themselves. The Wranglers are current National Drill Team Champions in all four divisions—freestyle, rodeo, theme, and Patriot—and they’ve performed at prestigious events like the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and out-of-state showcases in Kentucky and Arizona.

Their 2024 competition theme, “A Little Girl’s Dream,” captured that spirit. “It was meant to remind us all that we’re living what we dreamed of as little girls,” Evans explained. “As well as remind us that we are what little girls dream to be.”

Discipline, distance

Behind the glitz of drill performances lies a serious commitment. The cost of horse ownership—feed, vet bills, tack—remains the biggest financial hurdle for families, though team dues are modest. To offset travel expenses, the Wranglers rely on fundraisers and community support. One generous donor even covers the cost of transporting horses to distant shows on a semi-truck.

The teams practice weekly, often trailering horses to stables or borrowed arenas. Sessions last up to two hours as riders learn to guide their horses through synchronized maneuvers, set to music, in patterns designed to showcase precision, horsemanship and teamwork.

“If I’m starting from scratch with a team of riders and a new drill it would probably be 4-6 months before they were ready to perform,” Evans said. “We’re always tweaking things—changing maneuvers I didn’t like or updating something that’s getting boring…the drill we ride now has been refined for three years.”

Costumes are part of the performance too, and Evans ensures the team looks polished without overspending.

“We try to make everything look as professional as possible but still do it on a budget,” she said. “Nobody should stand out and look different from the others.”

Although there are other drill teams in Texas, Evans said there are none within a reasonable distance. That distinction has helped the group draw riders from well beyond Collin County, including some south of Waco.

The Wrangler advanced team performs about 10-12 times per year said Evans, with the majority being competitions.

“We don’t do as many old fashioned rodeos anymore, because we’ve been doing big events and shows like The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo,” she said.

For those interested in performing on the equestrian drill team, Evans is willing to help. She recalled two girls who first spotted the Wranglers at the Wylie rodeo and wanted to know how to get involved. Her advice was simple: “Take lessons for a year and learn to ride.” They did exactly that, and when they returned the following season, they earned a spot on the youth team, spending a year in training before entering competitions.

The team’s inclusivity also extends to adults. While most of the riders are female, Evans noted that one dad decided to join after years of watching from the sidelines. “He started riding probably four or five years ago, because he was like, if I’m going to be around here all the time, I might as well learn to ride,” she said. Today, he’s part of the adult team she coaches, a group that ranges in age from about 26 to 58.

More than a sport

For those who make the commitment, the rewards go far beyond the arena.

Part of the advanced team’s strength comes from its unique blend of riders who currently range in age from 14 to 26.

“Originally, they used to grow up and go to college and that was the end of it,” Evans said. “But now they’re coming back after college. So, our flag team is really split—half in high school and half graduates who’ve returned.

At first, Evans was worried about the age difference between team members but said now it’s almost like a big sister, little sister environment where they “mentor them and help them.”

Jillian Garver of Lucas first joined the Wranglers at age 13 after hearing about the team from friends. Now 23, she still rides with many of the same teammates.

“Miss April is just a wonderful coach,” Garver said. “All the girls are like family—we’re like sisters to each other. We help each other when times get tough. We’re always there.”

She took just a year off during COVID, returning in 2021 and has been riding ever since.

Garver boards her horse, J.Lo, close to home. When she’s not in the arena, she works multiple jobs—balancing them with her devotion to the drill team.

“Kentucky is the biggest event, but I love the Fort Worth Stock Show too,” she said. “Rodeos are always so fun. Each one is different, and you always have something to look forward to.”

This season, Evans noted the team includes three sets of sisters riding together—a rare opportunity for siblings to grow, train and compete side by side. While many siblings drift apart as they get older, she said the Wranglers give them the gift of meaningful, shared time doing something they love.

But the sense of family doesn’t stop there. “And what about the riders who don’t have a sister on the team?” Evans said. “Many of them don’t have a sister at all. For them, the Wranglers is their sisterhood. It’s where bonds are built, where every girl belongs, and where the connection between teammates runs deeper than blood.”

For Evans, that bond is personal too. Her daughters have been riding together for 12 years. Her oldest, Jenna Hawes, 26, lives in Fort Worth and practices and rides with the team when she can.

“She’ll jump in when she needs to…she’s a really strong rider and a great coach,” Evans said.

Her younger daughter, Jaica Evans, 23, came back to the team after college, and has a full-time spot, riding every week.

“It’s just a blessing,” Evans said. “Most parents don’t get to spend this kind of time with their kids once they’re grown. We’re still traveling together, practicing together, sharing experiences. That’s rare.”

