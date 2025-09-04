Panther runners take on tough field at DubEast Invitational

Princeton freshman Elizabeth Fontt Cox (bib No. 719) runs up a hill in last Friday’s Dub East Cross Country Invitational in Wylie. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By David Wolman

The Princeton girls’ cross country team faced one of its toughest tests of the season last Friday.

The Lady Panthers took on a tough field at the DubEast Cross Country Invitational at Wylie High School — a field that included state-ranked Frisco Wakeland, Prosper Walnut Grove and defending 9-6A girls’ champion Wylie East.

Princeton went toe to toe with those teams and posted good individual results that should benefit the squad later in the season.

For the third time this season, senior Gabriella Trejo set the pace for the Lady Panthers, placing 12th with a time of 20:05. Junior Evelyn Escamilla placed 26th in 20:40. Samantha Valdez, also a junior, completed the 5K course in 21:07 — good for 35th place. Sophomore Jillian McCarthy placed 53rd overall in 21:53, followed by junior Marian Valdez, who was 62nd in 22:29. Junior Emma Dickerson finished 74th in 23:13. Freshman Elizabeth Fontt Cox placed 82nd in 23:35.

Princeton finished eighth in the team standings with 176 points. Frisco Wakeland cruised to the team title with 64 points. JJ Pearce and Rockwall tied for second with 106 points each.

In the girls’ junior varsity elite division, senior Brooke Daniels led the way with a 24:24 for 36th place. She was followed by junior Brooklyn Heller (48th, 24:46), sophomores Haylee Carlson (51st, 25:01) and Saumya Joshi (53rd, 25:02), freshman Abigail Frank (62nd, 25:44), senior Eliahna Pinkard (67th, 26:00), freshman Janice James (74th, 26:21), sophomore Mitzy Pineda (94th, 27:56), freshmen Anali Mondragon (111th, 30:03) and Fernanda Lopez Granados (116th, 33:07), sophomore Zinru Zhang (117th, 33:10) and freshmen Angeline Mejia Martinez (118th, 34:18) and Nicole Howard (119th, 34:29).

The previous week at the Kaufman Run with the Lions, Princeton’s varsity team placed fourth out of 25 teams with 126 points. Wylie won the team title with 72 points.

Trejo delivered another strong performance for the Lady Panthers, finishing sixth in 20:34. Samantha Valdez (18th, 21:26) narrowly edged junior Evelyn Escamilla (19th, 21:29) in a close finish. Marian Valdez (25th, 21:56) also cracked the top 25. Dickerson (44th, 23:32) turned in the next fastest time for Princeton, while Fontt Cox (47th, 23:35) finished in the top 50.

In the girls’ 5K division, Heller (27th, 24:31) and Joshi (29th, 24:35) both placed in the top 30, while Daniels (39th, 25:15) was less than a minute behind. Pinkard (63rd, 27:02), Carlson (65th, 27:05), James (76th, 28:06), Frank (80th, 28:27), Pineda (90th, 28:47), Mondragon (143rd, 32:26), Howard (164th, 34:51), freshmen Yuliana Miranda (166th, 35:00), Nicole Moncada (167th, 35:14) and Alissa Galloway (172nd, 35:40), Zhang (175th, 36:05), Lopez Granados (177th, 36:25), freshman Alondra Alonso (178th, 37:30), junior Nicole Cruz (179th, 38:28) and freshmen Paola Llanas (180th, 38:28) and Hanna Lopez Lopez (181st, 40:00) rounded out the efforts for the Lady Panthers at Kaufman.

Princeton is scheduled to return to race action this Saturday at 7 a.m. at Myers Park in McKinney for the McKinney Boyd Stampede. Myers Park is the site of the District 6-6A meet later this season.