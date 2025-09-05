Big second quarter paces Princeton

Princeton senior Mayan Washington runs for a 75-yard touchdown during the Panthers’ 49-31 win over Naaman Forest from Williams Stadium in Garland on Thursday, Sept. 4. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By Art Stricklin

[email protected]

GARLAND — Princeton used an offensive powerhouse attack, both rushing and passing, to blow past Naaman Forest, 49-31, Thursday in a non-district game at Williams Stadium.

“We have a veteran offensive team, a lot of people coming back from last year. That’s what we do,” said Princeton head coach Ervin Chandler. “They knew each other, know what we can do and we came out and dominated.”

The Panthers scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 35-17 lead and never looked back. Princeton improved to 2-0. The last time that the Panthers started a season 2-0 came in 2021. Naaman Forest is now 1-1.

“That feels good, of course, but we have a chance to go 1-0 again next week coming into district,” Chandler said. “We have a motto every week, ‘STP. Something to Prove.’ Something to prove at practice and games and each other and into the playoffs.”

The Panthers churned out 483 yards in total offense on the warm night — 352 passing yards and 131 rushing yards.

Senior quarterback Marcus Flowers threw four touchdown passes covering 23 yards, 28, 75 and 23. Senior Jordan Mosley caught two of those, both on receptions of 23 yards. Junior Dakota Lee had one for 28 yards while senior Collin Fannin-White had a 75-yard touchdown reception.

Flowers went 22-of-31 for 352 yards and no interceptions.

Senior running back Nick Rodriguez had one of his best performances in his high school career, rushing for touchdowns of 5, 25 and 1 yard — all coming in the second quarter, which helped Princeton turn a 17-14 deficit into a 35-17 halftime lead. He finished the ballgame with 78 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

To stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

