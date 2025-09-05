Public hearing 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 8: Tax rate
Hold a Public Hearing, Present and Discuss the City of Princeton’s Proposed 2025 Property Tax Rate for the City of Princeton for Fiscal Year 2025-2026.
Related News
The annual Cops n’ Rodders Car Show will roar back to downtown Farmersville Sept. 6. File photo Engines will rev and chrome will shine as the highly anticipated Cops N’ Rodders Farmersville car show returns to downtown Saturday, Sept. 6. The show, which begins at...
The State Fair of Texas Midway beckons with all of its sights, smells, sounds and thrills. Kevin Brown / State Fair of Texas The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas’ Fair Park this fall with 24 days of entertainment, agriculture, and community events, running...
In the wake of last month’s deadly and destructive flooding in the Hill Country, the Texas House has passed disaster preparedness and relief legislation, District 67 Rep. Jeff Leach said. “These bills will ensure we are better prepared for future emergencies...
Princeton will take over Twin Groves, Tickey Creek and Clear Lake as part a multi-year initiative to restructure recreation management at the lake. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald The Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC) has voted unanimously to...
Former State Rep. Jodie Laubenberg, who represented District 89 in the Texas House of Representatives from 2003 to 2019, has died, officials announced Monday, Sept. 1. Laubenberg, a Republican, represented a Collin County district that includes Allen, Fairview, Lavon,...
Higher costs, particularly natural gas that powers its collection trucks, have prompted Community Waste Disposal (CWD) to increase its fees for Princeton. At the same time, the city is adjusting its contract calendar with CWD to align with the budget year. And...
The Clark Middle School Panther and members of the PSHS band welcome sixth-grader Jesus Parra, the 11,000th student enrolled in Princeton ISD, on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The district had gained 523 students in seven days. Courtesy PISD Princeton Independent School...
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Plano ISD and 10 other school districts from complying with a new state law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in every classroom. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford and carried in the House by...
A Collin College scholarship has been funded by the Princeton Community Development Corporation to honor late Officer Nancy Dominguez, shown with Police Chief James Waters. File Photo The Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC) has approved the creation of...
