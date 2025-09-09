Lady Panthers battle in losses to Plano, Rock Hill

Princeton’s Tito Abiba had seven kills in the first two sets against Prosper Rock Hill on Sept. 2. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

FRISCO — The Princeton volleyball team came into its Sept. 2 road match against Prosper Rock Hill not only in search of its first district win of the season but also earn their first district triumph in two years.

The Lady Panthers put themselves in position to break into the win column.

Princeton took an early lead in the first set thanks to the powerful right arm of junior Tito Abiba and later forced set point in the second set. But both times, the Lady Panthers were unable to close out the Lady Blue Hawks in an eventual 25-22, 26-24, 25-15 loss.

Abiba hit the ball hard during the first set. Her fourth kill over the first 14 points leveled the score at 7-7. Princeton later took a 20-19 lead, but Rock Hill finished the set on a 6-2 run to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five match.

Princeton dominated to commence the second set with three straight service aces by senior Grace Vrba giving the Lady Panthers a 5-0 lead. That was followed up by more accuracy from Abiba. Her seventh kill of the match increased Princeton’s lead over Rock Hill to 9-4.

Rock Hill battled back to tie the score at 16-16 on a service ace and later took a 21-19, but Princeton went back in front 22-21 after a passing error by the Lady Blue Hawks.

The Lady Panthers built on that momentum. Princeton initially appeared to have won the set after seniors Katelyn Crosby and Storie Wilson teamed up for a block on a ball that was hit on the left side of the court. The line judge initially ruled that the ball handed landed inbounds, but she quickly raised her flag up in the air and ruled that the ball landed out of bounds.

Nonetheless, Princeton still held a 24-22 lead. But the Lady Panthers couldn’t apply the finishing touches. Rock Hill fought off three set points and went on to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

It was all Rock Hill in the third set as the Blue Hawks went on to complete the sweep of Princeton.

Princeton returned to the court Friday against Plano but was unable to keep pace with the Lady Wildcats in a 25-16, 25-6, 25-23 loss.

Plano’s offensive balance proved to be the difference. Ten different Lady Wildcats finished with at least one kill, led by a team-high six kills from junior Gabriella Skopljak.

Princeton dropped to 10-14 overall, 0-4 in District 6-6A.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Allen this Friday at 5:30 p.m.