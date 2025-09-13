Panthers improve to 3-0 after wild 2OT win over Plano East

Princeton senior wide receiver Collin Fannin-White (11) taps senior Jordan Mosley on the helmet after the Panthers scored a touchdown in overtime against Plano East on Friday. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By Seth Dowdle

PRINCETON – Jordan Mosley played the hero’s role Friday night at Jackie Hendricks Stadium, hauling in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Flowers in double overtime before securing the decisive two-point conversion to lift Princeton past Plano East, 57-55.

Plano East scored first in the second overtime on Treyce Selden’s 1-yard run but failed on the two-point try. That set the stage for Mosley’s heroics on Princeton’s ensuing possession.

Mosley was a constant presence in the passing game, finishing with 15 receptions for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Flowers turned in a standout performance of his own, completing 37 of 54 passes for 393 yards, three scores and one interception.

Princeton (3-0, 1-0 District 6-6A) was up 28-0 at halftime, only to see that lead evaporate in the second half once Plano East (0-3, 0-1) mounted a furious comeback to tie the game. Quarterback Josh Gordon kept the Plano East alive, throwing for 280 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Treyce Selden added 180 yards and three scores on 25 carries.

Offense was the story on the night. Princeton racked up 583 yards of total offense, while Plano East countered with 534.

Princeton will put its unbeaten record on the line next week against Prosper Rock Hill. Plano East will look to get off the mat and secure its first victory of the year versus Plano West.

