Princeton runners dominate at Haltom

Princeton senior Jose Sanchez, pictured in previous action, placed third at the Haltom Buffalo Stampede. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Princeton’s girls turned in a dominant performance at last Thursday’s Haltom Buffalo Stampede, placing five runners in the top 12 to claim the team title with 32 points.

Senior Gabriella Trejo led the Lady Panthers with a runner-up finish in 20 minutes, 33 seconds. Junior Marian Valdez captured third in 20:50, just ahead of her twin sister, junior Samantha Valdez, who placed fourth in 20:51. Junior Evelyn Escamilla took 11th in 21:35, while sophomore Jillian McCarthy secured 12th in 21:38.

Also competing for Princeton were junior Emma Dickerson (23:16), sophomore Saumya Joshi (23:49), junior Leslie Martinez (24:21), sophomore Haylee Carlson (28th, 25:23), senior Eliahna Pinkard (37th, 25:59), freshman Anali Mondragon (27:47), freshman Yuliana Miranda (32:20), sophomore Zinru Zhang (33:16) and freshmen Angeline Mejia Martinez (34:15), Nicole Howard (34:30) and Paola Llanas (35:51).

The Panther boys also earned high finishes. Senior Jose Sanchez placed third in 17:43, while senior Henery Martinez crossed in 10th at 18:16. Junior Ashton Long (18:53) and freshman Arturo Valez (18:58) each broke the 19-minute mark.

Other Princeton competitors included freshmen Chris Olade (20:23), Stephen Talley (20:28), Josue Silva (20:41) and Jaylen Woodson (20:47); freshman Noah Loera (21:11); junior Hayden Brister (21:17); freshmen Thaydan Fillingham (22:50), Adrian Hernandez (24:48), Alex Osornio (25:42) and Derick Gutierrez-Pineda (26:48).

Princeton is scheduled to race again Saturday morning at Denison before closing the regular season Sept. 27 at Jesuit High School.