Mosley’s INT improves Princeton to 4-0

By David Wolman

PROSPER — When Prosper Rock Hill junior Courtney Lawson recovered an onside kick at the Princeton 49-yard line with 1:54 left in Friday’s District 6-6A football game, there could have been reason for the Panthers to panic, but senior Jordan Mosley remained calm and collected.

Mosley intercepted a pass in the end zone with less than 10 seconds remaining after Rock Hill junior quarterback Nate Vincent scrambled to his right and Princeton held on to earn a 41-34 victory at Prosper ISD Children’s Health Stadium to start 4-0 for the first time since 2013.

Takeaways were a big reason why Princeton (4-0 overall, 2-0 District 6-6A) came away with its fourth straight victory.

Rock Hill led 7-0 after Lawson hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Vincent on the opening drive, but Princeton’s defense bent but didn’t break the rest of the game.

The Panthers posted two interceptions – one by junior Bishop Carroll and, of course, Mosley’s game-clinching pick – as well as two fumble recoveries, the second of which was fallen on by senior defensive back De’Angelo Valencia in the end zone early in the third quarter.

That’s 12 takeaways for Princeton through four games.

Princeton got 215 passing yards from senior quarterback Marcus Flowers on 20-of-27 through the air and 31 rushing yards with five total scores. More than half of that passing yardage was caught by Mosley, who caught five passes for 115 yards and also hurdled over a Rock Hill defender for a six-yard touchdown run with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter for a 41-27 Princeton lead.

