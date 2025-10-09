Subscribe
State Fair 2025

Spooky and fun: Halloween crafts kids will love

by | Oct 9, 2025 | Life & Style

Halloween isn’t just about costumes and candy. For kids, it’s also a chance to get creative, let their imaginations run wild, and make something fun with their own hands. Parents and teachers know that holiday crafts do more than keep little hands busy—they help kids unplug from screens, use their creativity, and even add a personal touch to seasonal décor. The best part? Most projects can be done with items you already have around the house.

Here are four simple, family-friendly crafts that bring a little extra spook to the season.

By Carrie Dunlea, Special Contributor

Jack’s Slime

Nothing says Halloween like a jack-o’-lantern grin. This playful twist turns the classic pumpkin face into a gooey, hands-on craft kids can actually play with.

You’ll need:

• 6 ounces of Elmer’s glue (other brands may not work as well)

• Orange food coloring

• ½ teaspoon of baking soda

• 1½ tablespoons of contact lens solution (must contain boric acid)

• Optional: 2 tablespoons of water for extra stretchiness

• Black felt or construction paper for eyes and mouth

• A small mason jar with lid

To make: Mix the glue, food coloring, baking soda, and contact solution in a bowl.

For extra stretch, stir in the water.

Cut jack-o’-lantern face shapes from the felt or paper and glue them to the outside of the mason jar.

Pour the slime into the jar, pop on the lid, and you’ve got a spooky keepsake that doubles as a toy.

Paper Roll Treat Holders

Don’t toss those toilet paper or paper towel tubes—turn them into monster treat holders perfect for parties or handing out to trick-or-treaters.

You’ll need:

•       Cardboard tubes

•       Masking tape

•       Paint or colored paper

•       Markers or paper cut-outs for faces

•       Tissue paper for the tops

•       Candy or small treats

To make: Seal one end of each tube with masking tape. Paint or wrap the tube in paper, then decorate with silly or scary monster faces. Fill each roll with treats, then stuff tissue paper into the open end to keep the candy hidden. The finished product doubles as both a decoration and a party favor.

Ghostly Leaves

This eco-friendly craft is a perfect way to make use of what nature provides.

You’ll need:

• Large leaves

• White paint

• Black paint or markers

To make: Coat the leaves in white paint and let them dry completely. Add black eyes and a mouth to the narrow end so they resemble floating ghosts. Scatter them across the dinner table, tape them to windows, or line them up along the mantel for a hauntingly fun look.

These easy crafts are great for a rainy afternoon, a classroom project, or just a way to get the whole family into the Halloween spirit. They prove you don’t need to spend much money—or time—to make the season magical.

Forest Spiders

Turn a nature walk into a craft session by collecting round pinecones to use as the base for these creepy-crawly creations.

You’ll need:

• Pinecones

• Brown pipe cleaners

• Googly eyes (several small, two large)

• Craft glue

To make: Cut four pipe cleaners in half to make eight legs.

Glue them evenly around the pinecone.

Finish by attaching googly eyes to one end of the pinecone for an adorable (and slightly spooky) spider.

For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

State Fair 2025

Related News

Ghostly getaways for the spirited traveler

Ghostly getaways for the spirited traveler

Oct 2, 2025 |

Casa Loma, Toronto, Canada, Courtesy Hector Vasquez People love to explore the uncanny and unexplained as Halloween draws near. One way to do so is by visiting some of the purportedly haunted places around the world that also happen to be spectacularly beautiful. Not...

read more
Aw, nuts: the pecan harvest is about to begin

Aw, nuts: the pecan harvest is about to begin

Sep 25, 2025 |

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension pecan specialist Monte Nesbitt plucks a perfectly ripe nut from a pecan tree. Photo Courtesy Laura McKenzie, Texas A&M AgriLife Harvest is starting for the 2025 Texas pecan crop with experts expecting an average yield. “This year...

read more
State Fair of Texas prepares for 24-day run

State Fair of Texas prepares for 24-day run

Sep 18, 2025 |

The State Fair of Texas Midway beckons with all of its sights, smells, sounds and thrills. Photo courtesy Kevin Brown/State Fair of Texas® The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas’ Fair Park this fall with 24 days of entertainment, agriculture, and community...

read more
Equestrian drill team celebrates 20 years

Equestrian drill team celebrates 20 years

Sep 4, 2025 |

The Wranglers Equestrian Drill team performs 10-12 times per year, including some rodeos, along with competitions, the Fort Work Stock Show and more. The team is coached by April Evans, left, of Lucas. Courtesy photo When the lights come up and the announcer’s voice...

read more
Canadian Rockies by rail

Canadian Rockies by rail

Aug 21, 2025 |

Scenic views abound as you travel through the Canadian Rockies by rail. Traveling used to be such a formal event. In the golden age of rail, gentlemen wore fresh-pressed suits and ladies tied silk scarves neatly under their chins as they bought tickets to faraway...

read more
Wylie Community Band keeps the beat

Wylie Community Band keeps the beat

Aug 14, 2025 |

Each March, the Wylie Community Band takes the stage at Meyerson Symphony Center to perform their own concert, continuing a local tradition alongside separate performances by Wylie ISD school bands at the same venue. Now in its ninth year, the Wylie Community Band...

read more
Tour America’s iconic lighthouses this summer

Tour America’s iconic lighthouses this summer

Jul 24, 2025 |

St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum These iconic structures, built as early as 1716, provide a beacon of light and guidance to mariners to protect them from jagged coastlines and to help them follow shipping routes. With more than 1,000 lighthouses...

read more
Photos online
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love