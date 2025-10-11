Allen proves too much for Princeton

Princeton junior Daniel Luster extends the ball over the goal line during Friday’s District 6-6A football game against Allen. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Allen’s defense doesn’t give up big plays.

But for a moment on Friday night, it appeared that Princeton was going to score a touchdown against Allen’s first-team defense, which hasn’t given up a score all season.

Trailing by seven points, Princeton posted a 62-yard pass play from senior quarterback Marcus Flowers to senior wide receiver Collin Fannin-White, advancing the ball to the Allen 21-yard line.

Allen’s defense quickly regrouped. Princeton didn’t get any points out of the possession and the Eagles blocked a 27-yard field goal attempt. It was all Allen the rest of the way, as the Eagles sent the Panthers to just their second setback of the season, a 62-14 loss at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Allen built a 21-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.

The Eagles got three passing touchdowns from quarterback Jeremiah Daoud and two more from Ty Snell.

Caleb Smith had three receiving touchdowns and added a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Princeton was held out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.

Senior quarterback Marcus Flowers spotted junior wide receiver Daniel Luster open in the back corner of the end zone and the two connected on a 10-yard pass with 5:22 left.

It was the first touchdown allowed by Allen since Sept. 12.

Less than a minute later, junior running back Samuel Musimbe barreled his way into the end zone on a seven-yard run.

Flowers completed 21 of 40 passes for 217 yards. His favorite target was Luster, who caught five passes for 137 yards. Senior Jordan Mosley had seven catches for 78 yards, while senior Collin Fannin-White had two grabs for 65 yards.

Princeton (5-2) is now on a bye week.