Kroger, Home Depot named for Princeton Town Center

Documents filed for a public hearing scheduled Monday, Oct. 27, by the Princeton City Council indicate developers plan for a Kroger Marketplace, Home Depot, PetSmart, T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods and Hobby Lobby to be built in Princeton Town Center at N. Beauchamp Boulevard and Princeton Drive.

The public hearing is to consider a zoning request amending Planned Development 43 (PD 43) to modify the land use, parking, height and area regulations, landscaping, sign requirements, exterior wall construction standards and outdoor sales standards of PD 43.

The application was requested by Trination Global Investments P67 Partnership, which is developing 66 acres of the center.

Many tenants for the center have been mentioned over the past two years, but the agenda for the Oct. 27 meeting is the first time Kroger has appeared in filings with the city.



