Bilingual education succeeding in PISD

The Texas Education Agency found no major security problems with district campuses, Superintendent Donald McIntyre said, although a vulnerability audit found several minor issues that needed correcting.

The most common problem required the placement of cameras or peepholes on exterior doors to show who is on the other side, he said.

The Princeton Independent School District has several reasons to celebrate the successes of its Bilingual/English as a Second Language (ESL) program, Assistant Superintendent of Education Casey Gunnels said.

In a report to the Monday, Oct. 20, regular meeting of the PISD Board of Trustees, Gunnels said 67 elementary pupils had exited the program as well as 78 secondary students. That compared with single-digit completions four years ago, he said.

Gunnels also said emergency bilingual (EB) students in PISD were outperforming students statewide in several classifications.

He said the district’s EB students spoke 56 languages with Spanish, Urdu, Telugu, Farsi and Arabic being the most common.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]