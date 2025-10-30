Gilliam wins the “Voice of the Game” award

Clayton Hackler from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football presents Jackie Hendricks Stadium public address announcer Joe Gilliam with the “Voice of the Game” award. Photo courtesy Jean Ann Collins / Princeton ISD Communications

By David Wolman

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has named Princeton Panther announcer Joe Gilliam the “Voice of the Game.”

Dave Campbell’s has partnered with Neptune GameTime to present the award, which recognizes the passion, dedication and talent of high school football broadcasters across Texas. Throughout this football season, 10 standout voices will be highlighted for their contributions to the game and their communities.

“As we have expanded, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has worked to spotlight the people behind the scenes who make Friday nights so special,” Clayton Hackler said.

Gilliam is in his 13th year as the voice of the Panthers, and he still has the original football game program he was given to announce his first matchup for the Panthers at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

The local sports broadcaster uses it as the cover for his team roster notebook for every game he announces in Princeton. Although the 2013 program cover stays the same, he changes out the team rosters each year.

When presented with the award’s game ball during a morning practice on Oct. 20, Gilliam told the team he’s only missed one varsity game in 13 years to escort his son on senior night at a different game. He also asked all the players to sign his game ball.

Gilliam got his start as a game announcer in his hometown of Quanah, Texas.

“There was a small, local radio station in town,” he said. “I started out doing the color commentary, then I did the play-by-play.”

Although Gilliam doesn’t talk trash to the opponent, he gives the Panthers plenty of kudos when he’s announcing.

“When I first took on the announcing job, I asked (Athletic Director) Coach Stacey Dillard if I needed to be monotone and neutral,” Gilliam said. “He gave me the go-ahead to show a little emotion with my voice. I’m not going to say anything bad about the opponent, but I’m sure going to use the opportunity to lift our players up.”

And look out if you commit an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Panthers.

“I won’t say that kid’s name for a few plays after that,” he said.

Gilliam says he enjoys his role as the announcer and watching the game.

“I’ve gotten to watch a lot of good football over the years,” he said. “I’ve seen players who’ve gone on to play at the next level. I’ve also seen some of the players come back here to coach. I know they probably don’t recognize me, because they’ve only heard my voice, but when I see a player I’ve announced for years, I always think we have a connection that they don’t even realize. I was part of their football experience.”

With Gilliam’s trademark phrase, “That’s another Princeton Panther first down,” his favorite aspect of broadcasting is creating an atmosphere that encourages fan participation.

“Varsity games are fun because of the crowd interactions,” he said. “I like being there and being part of the atmosphere that gets the crowd into the game, and first downs are my favorite part.”