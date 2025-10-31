Prosper pulls away from Princeton

Princeton junior wide receiver Daniel Luster (10) runs for yardage during Thursday’s District 6-6A football game against Prosper. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

For almost three quarters, Princeton remained within striking distance of state-ranked Prosper.

However, the Eagles outscored the Panthers 28-0 over the game’s final 13 minutes to earn a 59-28 win at Jackie Hendricks Stadium on Thursday night.

Prosper took a 10-0 lead after a Michael Bukauskas 28-yard field goal and an 82-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braeden Imhoff to wide receiver Lathon Latiolais.

Princeton got on the board with a 19-yard rushing touchdown by Dakota Lee.

Lee’s score set off a wild end to the first half with the two teams combining for 27 points over the final 2:25.

Prosper answered with a three-yard touchdown run by Hudson Bowman, but Princeton was quick to respond. The Panthers reduced their deficit to 17-13 after a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marcus Flowers to Jayden Rogers with 20 seconds left.

But just when it appeared that Princeton was going to trail by just four points going into halftime, Prosper took a 24-13 lead after Latiolais returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown.

Latiolais finished the game with four total touchdowns. He had three catches, and all three went for touchdowns. He finished with 130 yards receiving.

Imhoff went a perfect 9 for 9 passing for 222 yards and four touchdowns.

Prosper outscored Princeton 35-8 in the second half to assume control.

The Panthers got as close as 31-21 after a one-yard touchdown run by Flowers and the subsequent two-point conversion pass from Flowers to Daniel Luster.

Flowers went 21 for 36 for 201 yards passing in his final career home game. Rogers was his favorite target in the passing game. Rogers had six catches for 107 yards. Lee racked up 88 rushing yards on 22 carries to power the Panthers’ rushing attack.

However, Prosper (8-1, 6-1) scored the game’s final 28 points en route to clinching a playoff berth. Princeton (5-4, 3-4) will close out the regular season next Thursday against McKinney Boyd, set for a 7 p.m. kickoff from McKinney ISD Stadium.