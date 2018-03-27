New city logo chosen for marketing, branding

A new city logo has been chosen for Princeton by the city council, Economic Development Corporation and Community Development Corporation.

Eisenberg and Associates was hired last summer to complete a new logo design with city input and to help with marketing and branding efforts.

In May 2017, the design firm began work on messaging and branding for the city at a cost of $9,500 – $8,000 paid for by the EDC and CDC and $1,500 paid for by the city.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the March 29 edition.