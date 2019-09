The deadline to register to vote in the city of Princeton council and the statewide Constitutional Amendment election is Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Early voting for the election will begin Monday, Oct. 21 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

An election is not needed for Princeton School Board since incumbent trustees Carol Bodwell and Ricky Gillespie were not challenged.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]