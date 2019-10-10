Students start week with a smile

Lacy Elementary students participated in the national “Start with Hello Week,” which is an effort by the Sandy Hook Promise Organization to make all students feel included and less isolated.

The Sandy Hook Promise was created to promote connectedness and inclusion, and to identify and help lonely students who are showing signs of social isolation.

According to Lacy counselor Maitee Helms, there were different activities each day to help promote the “Hello Week” mission.

