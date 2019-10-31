PISD schools team up to help others

With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s time to not only think about filling our own plates, but to make sure less fortunate families in the community can do the same. Princeton ISD schools have kicked off the annual food drives to spark this initiative.

These collection efforts are part of the annual Angel Tree Program that also provides toys and clothes to families in need. Food drives will conclude before Thanksgiv­ing to allow volunteers time to sort and organize items.

Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]