Calee Shipp can enjoy the “Breakfast of Champions” after proving she has what it takes to win at the State Fair of Texas.

The 16-year-old Princ­eton High School sophomore showed her heifer, Cake Pop, and won Overall Breed Grand Champion Heifer Chianina – 1st in her class and Champion Chi­anina Senior Heifer at the 2019 State Fair of Texas.

Sonia Duggan • [email protected]