The Princeton School District is in need of assistance from the community.

According to Angel Tree organizers, all Angels that signed up were adopted before the Thanksgiving break, but more than 100 Angels were received on Monday’s deadline for applications. This puts the total number of Angels at 532, rep­resenting 185 families in need of assistance this holiday sea­son.

Staff Reports • [email protected]