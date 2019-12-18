PISD superintendent announces retirement

The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees meeting kicked off on a festive note as second-grade student Victoria Perez was recognized as the winner of a district-wide competition to design the official PISD 2019 Christmas card.

Perez’s artwork was selected from more than 1,000 submissions. The young artist received a standing ovation and was presented with a box of cards featuring her design at the meeting Monday, December 16.

Following a closed executive session of the meeting, Board President Carol Bodwell announced that PISD Superintendent Phillip Anthony submitted his retirement effective December 2020.

The board voted to accept the notice of retirement.

Stacie Durham • [email protected]