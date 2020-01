House Bill 496 requires all Texas public and charter school personnel to participate in Stop the Bleed training, and Princeton ISD Security Director Brent Collins has begun the process to ensure the district is compliant with the mandates.

In addition, H.B. 496 man­dates that schools install bleed control kits and requires train­ing be made available to stu­dents in 7th grade and higher

Jean Ann Collins