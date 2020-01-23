Duo shares gaming, science fiction passion

When a visitor enters the house of Kevin Moore and Jenny Beard in Princeton they can see at a glance they have walked into a fun zone as they face a pair of working pinball machines and various props from science fiction movies.
The couple’s house and a metal shop in the back yard contain almost 60 pinball and arcade games, most of them in working order, that have been accumulated over the past dozen years.
For the full story, see the Jan. 23 edition or subscribe online.
Joe Reavis • [email protected]