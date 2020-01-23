PHS senior sings way to All-State

PHS senior Marquis Mc­Bride, a member of the Princ­eton High School varsity choir, will make a remark­able fourth appearance at the All-State choir festivities. Because of his selection, he will perform with the Texas All-State Mixed Choir in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Henry B. González Con­vention Center as part of the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Conven­tion.

McBride was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region and area levels. Mar­quis is a Tenor 1, and sings at Princeton High School under the direction of Rachel Laven­der, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators As­sociation, which is a 19,000- plus member organization headquartered in Austin. This is Marquis’ fourth time to per­form as a member of a TMEA All-State organization.

For the full story, see the Jan. 23 edition or subscribe online.

Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]