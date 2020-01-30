City to proceed with municipal building plans

Princeton City Council members this week gave approval to proceed with planning a new municipal building that has a conceptual plan of modernism in a low-slung de­sign that wraps around a natural pond and wetlands area visible from within through a wall of windows.

City Manager Derek Borg presented architect renderings of the building and explained its features at the Tuesday, Jan. 27, council meeting. Perkins and Will architectural firm of Dallas produced the prelimi­nary drawings

Joe Reavis • [email protected]