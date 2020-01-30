Register to vote in presidential primaries by Feb. 3

The last day to register to vote in the March 3 presidential primaries is Monday, Feb. 3.

A registration application is available online on the Collin County government site, col­lincountytx.gov. The applica­tion should be printed, signed and mailed to the county voter registrar.

Voter applicants must be at least 17 years and 10 months to register and a United States citizen. Registration will be­come active 30 days after the application is received, or on a voter’s 18th birthday, which­ever is later.

Early voting in the political primaries runs from Feb. 18 through Feb. 28. Voters can participate in either the Republican or Democratic primary, but not both.

Topping ballots in each pri­mary are races to determine the nominee for U.S. President and U.S. Senate. The selection of candidates runs down from federal offices to county pre­cinct offices.

In addition to candidates for the November General Elec­tion, ballots include a number of non-binding propositions.

On Republican Party ballots are nine propositions address­ing prayer in public schools, the right to own guns, taxpay­er-funding lobbying, border security, healthcare decisions for children under the age of 18, sex change procedures, preservation of historical sites, artifacts and buildings, purging voter rolls, bail set in criminal cases and term limits for state legislators.

Democratic Party ballots include 11 propositions deal­ing with universal health care, student debt, climate change, economic security for workers, discrimination, freedom from violence, affordable hous­ing, state election holiday, fair criminal justice system, immi­gration reform and equitable taxation.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]