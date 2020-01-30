TASB plays hooky from PISD meeting

Princeton Independent School District trustees postponed a meeting to establish parameters for a superintendent search when a Texas Association of School Boards representative failed to appear.

The school board gath­ered Thursday, Jan. 23, to work with the TASB rep­resentative on starting the search for a new superin­tendent and conduct board training.

PISD Superintendent Philip Anthony plans to re­tire from the post in Decem­ber after 19 years on the job.

TASB, through its execu­tive search service, can help a school board establish a schedule, recruiting efforts and budget for hiring school administrators.

School officials can meet with TASB to define strengths and weaknesses of their district then determine what characteristics are sought in an administrator.

The school board deter­mines whether it wants to conduct an in-house search of qualified candidates, or expand efforts throughout the state or country. An­thony was hired through an expanded search.

PISD trustees have re­scheduled the preliminary superintendent search ses­sion for 6:30 p.m. Wednes­day, Feb. 5 at the adminis­tration building.

For more stories like this, see the Jan. 30 edition or subscribe online.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]