TASB plays hooky from PISD meeting

Princeton Independent School District trustees postponed a meeting to establish parameters for a superintendent search when a Texas Association of School Boards representative failed to appear.
The school board gathered Thursday, Jan. 23, to work with the TASB representative on starting the search for a new superintendent and conduct board training.
PISD Superintendent Philip Anthony plans to retire from the post in December after 19 years on the job.
TASB, through its executive search service, can help a school board establish a schedule, recruiting efforts and budget for hiring school administrators.
School officials can meet with TASB to define strengths and weaknesses of their district then determine what characteristics are sought in an administrator.
The school board determines whether it wants to conduct an in-house search of qualified candidates, or expand efforts throughout the state or country. Anthony was hired through an expanded search.
PISD trustees have rescheduled the preliminary superintendent search session for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the administration building.
For more stories like this, see the Jan. 30 edition or subscribe online.
Joe Reavis • [email protected]