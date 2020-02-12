PISD board starting superintendent search

Princeton Independent School District last week ham­mered out the details for con­ducting a search to hire a new superintendent to replace long­time school chief Phil Anthony who is retiring in December.

The board met in a called meeting Wednesday, Feb. 5, with the Texas Association of School Boards representative William Smith to learn how to proceed. Trustees will conduct the search instead of contract­ing for TASB search resources. They have set March 24 as the date to announce a finalist for the job.

