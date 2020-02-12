PISD board starting superintendent search

Princeton Independent School District last week hammered out the details for conducting a search to hire a new superintendent to replace longtime school chief Phil Anthony who is retiring in December.
The board met in a called meeting Wednesday, Feb. 5, with the Texas Association of School Boards representative William Smith to learn how to proceed. Trustees will conduct the search instead of contracting for TASB search resources. They have set March 24 as the date to announce a finalist for the job.
Joe Reavis • [email protected]