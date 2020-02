Princeton City Council this week approved an enhanced landscaping plan for the new Municipal Complex and ap­pointed members to a couple of committees, but delayed action of extending library hours and approving additional turn lanes from Monte Carlo Blvd. and Beauchamp Blvd. onto Hwy. 380.

The council met in regu­lar session Monday, Feb. 10, and will meet again Monday, March 8

