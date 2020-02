Princeton High School engi­neering students traveled to the District 5 Skills USA contest in Waco to compete for the chance to advance to state with several innovative projects.

Unlike last year when the en­tire engineering program teamed up for one primary contest proj­ect, this year’s students broke into smaller groups to test their engi­neering savvy at Skills USA. Sev­eral PHS students will compete at the state level in April.

Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]