Main Street Market to return

Main Street Market, which made its debut in October 2019, returns to down­town Princeton next month.

The market provides area residents a way to shop with their neighbors for pro­duce, crafts, arts and more while bring activity to the downtown area.

Located at 311 Main Street on the Vet­erans’ Memorial Park grounds, the mar­ket will operate the fourth Saturday of the month from March through September, and the third Saturday in October and November. Hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Event sponsors are Princeton Chamber of Commerce, Princ­eton Community Development Corporation and Princeton Eco­nomic Development Corporation.

Vendors can rent 10 by 10 spaces to display their wares for $25 without electricity or $35 with electricity. Food truck space is $45 and without power.

Vendors must supply their own tent, tables, chairs and other need­ed items, and are responsible for keeping their areas clean. Smok­ing, including e-cigarettes, is pro­hibited.

A goal of Princeton Main Street Market is to promote local­ly produced fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, food specialties, arts and crafts. The market manager may limit similar types of items to maximize variety.

The Princeton market is not a flea market, so used and junk items are not allowed.

Unloading vehicles to stock booths is from 7 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. on Woody and Main Streets. Vendor parking will be allowed only in designated spots, with the closest parking reserved for cus­tomers.

Application for booth space is available at [email protected] Questions may be di­rected to the Main Street manager at 469-408-6692.

