Main Street Market to return

Main Street Market, which made its debut in October 2019, returns to downtown Princeton next month.
The market provides area residents a way to shop with their neighbors for produce, crafts, arts and more while bring activity to the downtown area.
Located at 311 Main Street on the Veterans’ Memorial Park grounds, the market will operate the fourth Saturday of the month from March through September, and the third Saturday in October and November. Hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Event sponsors are Princeton Chamber of Commerce, Princeton Community Development Corporation and Princeton Economic Development Corporation.
Vendors can rent 10 by 10 spaces to display their wares for $25 without electricity or $35 with electricity. Food truck space is $45 and without power.
Vendors must supply their own tent, tables, chairs and other needed items, and are responsible for keeping their areas clean. Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is prohibited.
A goal of Princeton Main Street Market is to promote locally produced fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, food specialties, arts and crafts. The market manager may limit similar types of items to maximize variety.
The Princeton market is not a flea market, so used and junk items are not allowed.
Unloading vehicles to stock booths is from 7 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. on Woody and Main Streets. Vendor parking will be allowed only in designated spots, with the closest parking reserved for customers.
Application for booth space is available at [email protected] Questions may be directed to the Main Street manager at 469-408-6692.
Joe Reavis • [email protected]