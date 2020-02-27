Quilt Guild to host author, discuss Barn Quilt trail

The Farmersville Quilt Guild is starting a Barn Quilt Trail. To celebrate this new ini­tiative, the guild invited Suzi Parron, author and speaker, to the city for two community events for members.

Parron will speak about Barn Quilts on Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Farmersville Civic Center. The authors interest in quilt­ing history led her on a cross-country adventure which she has documented the Quilt Trails in two books; “Barn Quilts and the American Quilt Trail Movement” and “Fol­lowing the Barn Quilt Trail.”

The Farmersville Quilt Guild will be donating copies of the books to Rike Memorial Library.

The next day, Wednesday, March 11 at 9 a.m., Parron will lead a barn quilt painting work­shop for $45. The workshop, which lasts 4 – 5 hours will be held at the Civic Center.

“At the completion of the class you will have a 2 X 2 quilt square ready for hang­ing,” reported guild member Elizabeth Andrus. “Suzi’s workshops have added over three thousand quilt blocks to Quilt Trails from California to Massachusetts.”

The event is free but space is limited so contact Andrus at 214-504-6817 to reserve a spot.

Staff Reports • [email protected]