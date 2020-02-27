Work begins on DNT extension over US 380

The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) is working to meet the demands of explosive growth and economic development in Collin and Denton Counties.
NTTA has begun construction on a bridge that will extend the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) over US 380 into the Town of Prosper. This project is the first milestone of the DNT Phase 4 project that will ultimately extend the DNT up to FM 428 in Celina. This will help to ease congestion in Frisco and Prosper.
“This project is the first step in an important northern expansion of the Dallas North Tollway,” said Elizabeth Mow, NTTA Assistant Executive Director of Infrastructure. “As the communities in Prosper and Celina continue to grow, the DNT will be a critical path for these drivers to where they need to go. NTTA is committed to meet the future traffic demands of North Texas.”
This project is part of NTTA’s five-year capital plan that will invest nearly $2 billion in several improvements and expansion projects across North Texas to reduce traffic congestion and support the growing population.
