Work begins on DNT extension over US 380

The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) is working to meet the demands of explo­sive growth and economic de­velopment in Collin and Denton Counties.

NTTA has begun construc­tion on a bridge that will ex­tend the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) over US 380 into the Town of Prosper. This proj­ect is the first milestone of the DNT Phase 4 project that will ultimately extend the DNT up to FM 428 in Celina. This will help to ease congestion in Fris­co and Prosper.

“This project is the first step in an important northern expansion of the Dallas North Tollway,” said Elizabeth Mow, NTTA Assistant Executive Di­rector of Infrastructure. “As the communities in Prosper and Ce­lina continue to grow, the DNT will be a critical path for these drivers to where they need to go. NTTA is committed to meet the future traffic demands of North Texas.”

This project is part of NT­TA’s five-year capital plan that will invest nearly $2 billion in several improvements and ex­pansion projects across North Texas to reduce traffic conges­tion and support the growing population.

For updates on the Dallas North Tollway Phase 4 Project, including the DNT Extension over US 380, sign up to be in­cluded on the quarterly NTTA Corridor Progress Report email list. Information is also avail­able on the NTTA website, NTTA.org.

