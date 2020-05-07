Princeton households to receive gift vouchers

As a means to stimulate business during the COVID-19 economic slowdown, Princeton Economic Development Corporation approved a program to mail $25 gift vouchers to every household the city to be redeemed at Princeton businesses.
The EDC approved the program at its monthly meeting Monday, May 4.
Also considered by the board was a request from Princeton Chamber of Commerce for a $30,000 grant to help fund operations.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]