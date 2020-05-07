Princeton households to receive gift vouchers

As a means to stimulate business during the COVID-19 economic slowdown, Princ­eton Economic Development Corporation approved a pro­gram to mail $25 gift vouchers to every household the city to be redeemed at Princeton busi­nesses.

The EDC approved the pro­gram at its monthly meeting Monday, May 4.

Also considered by the board was a request from Princeton Chamber of Commerce for a $30,000 grant to help fund op­erations.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]