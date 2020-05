Following Gov. Greg Ab­bott’s announcement Tuesday, Princeton ISD has made the decision to alter graduation plans to hold a live ceremony at Jackie Hendricks Stadium on Saturday, June 6.

The new plan replaces a re­corded ceremony that was to air in drive-in movie fashion May 28 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]