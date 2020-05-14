Council approves PID bond sales

Princeton City Council this week gave approval to sell bonds for public improvements in the Arcadia Farms subdivi­sion and to proceed with a pro­posed business stimulus vouch­er program.

The council met Monday morning, May 11, by tele-con­ference.

Other business included an­nexing 42.3 acres of land re­quested by Princeton Indepen­dent School District, approving connection fees for sanitary sewage service outside the city, continuing a COVID-19 emer­gency declaration and hearing a report on contract negotiations with North Texas Municipal Water District.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]