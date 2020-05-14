Council approves PID bond sales

Princeton City Council this week gave approval to sell bonds for public improvements in the Arcadia Farms subdivision and to proceed with a proposed business stimulus voucher program.
The council met Monday morning, May 11, by tele-conference.
Other business included annexing 42.3 acres of land requested by Princeton Independent School District, approving connection fees for sanitary sewage service outside the city, continuing a COVID-19 emergency declaration and hearing a report on contract negotiations with North Texas Municipal Water District.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]