Property values continue to increase in Collin County, but not as much this year as they have in the past, figures released last week by Collin Central Ap­praisal District last week show.

The CAD mailed 2020 certi­fied estimates of taxable value to property owners Friday, May 15. Final values will be certi­fied this summer and are used by taxing entities to set property tax levies.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]