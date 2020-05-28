PHS senior wins car

Princeton High School se­nior student Shyanne Jones will commute to college in the fall in a better set of wheels after winning a car given away last week by Eldorado Chevrolet in McKinney.

PHS Principal Clint Sadler drew Jones’ name out of a foot­ball helmet Wednesday, May 20, and the student picked up a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu the next day. Eldorado has given away a car to a Princeton graduating senior each of the last five years.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]