Decision awaited on mail-in voting

While efforts to expand mail-in voting in Texas as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic remain in limbo, election of­ficials are putting together dif­ferent plans to match whatever decisions ultimately are handed down.

“We do what we are told to do,” Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet said.

Two weeks ago a federal district judge ruled to expand mail-in voting in Texas, but was overruled the next day by the Texas Supreme Court that issued a stay on the judge’s declaration. Last week, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that mail-in voting could not be ex­panded. Additional rulings are pending

For the full story, see the June 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]