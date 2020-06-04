Decision awaited on mail-in voting

While efforts to expand mail-in voting in Texas as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic remain in limbo, election officials are putting together different plans to match whatever decisions ultimately are handed down.
“We do what we are told to do,” Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet said.
Two weeks ago a federal district judge ruled to expand mail-in voting in Texas, but was overruled the next day by the Texas Supreme Court that issued a stay on the judge’s declaration. Last week, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that mail-in voting could not be expanded. Additional rulings are pending
For the full story, see the June 4 issue or subscribe online.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]